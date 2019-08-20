According to the Facebook post, a car hauler and a truck carrying peanut butter and jelly ended up crashing on Sunday near Chappell, Nebraska on Interstate 80.
At first glance, the photos make "for a gruesome-looking scene, but we promise nobody was hurt. That is just jelly. Lots of jelly."
The jelly was also reportedly strawberry, which added to the gore factor. The post was shared over 2,000 times and commenters couldn't help but make jokes.
"Don't send a wrecker. Send in The Bread Truck!" wrote Quona Newman Fron.
McKenzey McKay Ramirez had some advice for viewers after he was fooled.
"Do not look at the pics before reading lol 😂 I thought that was a serious fatality accident.🙁"
Posted Aug 20 2019 10:07AM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 10:10AM EDT
A Florida fire official says his department is ramping up its search for two firefighters who've been missing since going boating in the Atlantic Ocean last week.
RELATED: Bag belonging to missing boater found off Florida coast
Jacksonville Interim Fire Chief Keith Powers said the agency needs as "many boats as we can get" to assemble Tuesday morning as the search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker continues. The men set out in their 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat from Port Canaveral last Friday.
Posted Aug 20 2019 08:09AM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 09:55AM EDT
Seven children and three adults have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Seminole County, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.
The fire reportedly broke out around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mobile Manor mobile home park in Altamonte Springs on Alma Drive. One of the adults injured was a neighbor who helped the family escape the fire.
Posted Aug 20 2019 01:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 01:46PM EDT
An outdoor movie event took a wild turn in Denver when strong winds blew dozens of air mattresses through a park, with some even landing in a nearby pool.
Robb Manes says he was at the pool when an air mattress flew into a fence. After a second and third mattress came tumbling into the fence, Manes grabbed his camera and witnessed dozens of air mattresses blowing through the park.
"We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area," Manes said in a YouTube post . "When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw."