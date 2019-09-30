This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Sep 30 2019 11:22AM EDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 11:25AM EDT
A toddler has died after allegedly being left in a hot car for hours in Torrance.
The toddler who passed away has been identified as June Love Agosto.
The coroner has ruled the 2-year-old’s death an accident versus homicide while it is still under investigation. Her parents are not together. Her dad lives in Lawndale; he and relatives are heartbroken over this incident.
Posted Sep 30 2019 11:15AM EDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 11:17AM EDT
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.
A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Posted Sep 30 2019 10:59AM EDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 11:00AM EDT
The Fort Pierce Police Department says that 71-year-old Philip Henry Lott is missing.
They say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife. He was wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.
Philip may be on his electric, black, three-wheeled scooter, police say. It has a gray seat.