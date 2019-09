- A K-9 in Maryland is eager to take a bite out of crime.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Winston leaped into the front seat of a patrol vehicle after a deputy left his door open while responding to a call.

The Sheriff's Office joked on social media that they "don't have any openings for new K9s" and that the pup might not "have the experience" they are looking for.

