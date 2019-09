- An innocent bystander was shot during an early Friday morning home invasion at an apartment complex in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting call in the 44-hundred block of Silver Star Road just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and she was rushed to the hospital.

Deputies said three men went to the complex and committed a home invasion at one of the apartments.

At some point gunfire was exchanged and several nearby apartments were struck. A woman in her mid-30s was asleep in a nearby apartment and was struck by a stray bullet.

One of the suspects, a man in his late 30s, was found inside the complex with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified yet. Deputies are still looking for two other male suspects.

Detectives are investigating the death and home invasion. If you have any information that can help them with the case call Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS.

Breaking: @OrangeCoSheriff on scene of a shooting in the 4-thousand block of Silver Star Rd. We’re working to find out if anyone was injured & what happened. pic.twitter.com/cTum7uhvOQ — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) September 6, 2019

RELATED: Florida inmate says beating by guards left her paralyzed