- A Cocoa woman was arrested for shooting her boyfriend because he was snoring too loudly, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Lorie Morin, 47, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Deputies said on March 6, they responded to a home on Emerald Lake Drive after being told a man was shot. When they arrived, they said both the victim and Morin claimed it was an accidental shooting.

As deputies investigated further, they said the shooting was sparked by a domestic violence issue between Morin and her boyfriend. Morin reportedly shot the victim because he was snoring too loudly. Both parties had been drinking and got into an argument prior to the shooting, according to a press release.

The victim was taken to the hospital and at last check, is in stable condition. Morin is being held in the Brevard County Jail on no bond.