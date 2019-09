- A woman was attacked by a bear in a Central Florida neighborhood.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) reported that the woman let her dog outside in The Springs neighborhood of Longwood. The dog encountered a female bear with two cubs.

They said that the woman was injured on her ankle by the female bear. According to the released 911 call, the mother bear bit the woman.

"She fell on her head and smashed her head twice and bit her on the heel," the victim's husband told 911. "She's hurt her head, she's hit her head."

The victim, who was confirmed in the 911 call to be 67-years-old, has non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was not injured.

This incident is said to be taken very seriously by the FWC. They are canvassing the neighborhoods of The Springs and a trapping effort is underway. They will also speak to residents about how to reduce human-bear conflicts.

Bears are reportedly more active this time of year as they are preparing for winter.

The FWC recommends the following tips for avoiding bears:

Secure household garbage in a sturdy shed, garage or a wildlife-resistant container.

Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.

Protect gardens, bee yards, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute ordinances to require trash be secured from bears.

Feed pets indoors or bring the dishes in after feeding.

Clean grills and store them in a secure place.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

Remove wildlife and bird feeders or make them bear-resistant.

It is reportedly illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and cause human-bear conflicts. If you see or suspect someone is feeding or attracting bears, please call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.