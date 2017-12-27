Woman attacks woman over not having enough room at the gas pump

- The Daytona Beach Police Department reported that gas pump rage landed a woman in jail on Tuesday for pummeling another woman who pulled into the same gas pump that the suspect wanted.

On December 26th, an officer reportedly responded to a Kangaroo Gas Station on Bill France BLVD in reference to a disturbance.

Police say that the victim, Dawn Todor, pulled her red Chevrolet pick-up truck into one of the gas station's gas pumps. Todor pulled into the pump from the south side of the parking lot, while the Alexis Grier pulled her vehicle into the spot from the north east side of the parking lot. Both subjects were able stop in time to avoid a collision.

The officer went on to say that Todor reversed her truck slowly, allowing the defendant to move her vehicle into the gas lane. However, while this was occurring, Grier was screaming and cursing at Todor.

Todor reportedly went on to stop her vehicle, so the defendant got out of her vehicle and ran up to the driver's side of Todor's vehicle. Gerier was still screaming and cursing, telling Todor to move her truck. She even began to hit Todor's driver door.

Police say that Todor refused and told the defendant that she had enough room to pump gas. Todor even got out of her vehicle to say so again. This is when the defendant grabbed Todor's arm and started hitting Todor in the face. She also grabbed her by her hair and continued to strike Todor in the face and head.

Employees were said to have broken the fight up. Todor left the area and realized that one of her front teeth were loose and wiggling as a result of being punched in the face.

Todor reportedly returned to the scene and waited for law enforcement, as she wanted to press charges.

Police say that Todor suffered from a wiggling tooth, bruising to her lft eye and left forehand/temple area, and small lacerations and scratches to the of her nose and right hand. Todor refused medical treatment.

The Daytona Beach Police Department says that they charged Grier with felony battery.