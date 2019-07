- A woman visiting Florida was arrested after leaving three puppies in her vehicle.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was arrested on Tuesday for leaving three puppies in a Dodge Durango.

They said that the woman, who was visiting from Mississippi, left a six-month-old Chihuahua, a three-month-old Shepherd, and a six-month-old terrier mix in the car. The chihuahua, named Minnie, died in the vehicle. The Shepherd mix, named Kiara, is not doing too well. The terrier mix, named Gruff, will be okay.

Kiara and Gruff are currently being cared for at Orange County Animal Services.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office used this arrest to remind the public that if you leave pets in a car and they are harmed or die, you will be arrested.

If you leave pets in a car, & they are harmed or die, we will arrest you for felony #AnimalCruelty. This woman left 3 puppies in a car; 6-month-old Chihuahua "Minnie" died; 3-month-old Shepherd mix "Kiara" is not doing well. We hope 6-month-old "Gruff" a terrier mix, will be ok. pic.twitter.com/KS4M5nF1bR — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 2, 2019





This story was written in Orlando, Florida.