<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419330791" data-article-version="1.0">Winter Haven Police Department welcomes their first therapy dog</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-department-welcomes-their-first-therapy-dog" addthis:title="Winter Haven Police Department welcomes their first therapy dog"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419330791.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419330791");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/miranda%20for%20webb_1563640661368.png_7537303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Winter Haven PD </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/miranda%20for%20webb_1563640661368.png_7537303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="miranda for webb_1563640661368.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/therapy%20dog_1563640663673.jpg_7537305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="therapy dog_1563640663673.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/therapy%20dog2_1563640661393.jpg_7537304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="therapy dog2_1563640661393.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419330791-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/miranda%20for%20webb_1563640661368.png_7537303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Winter Haven PD" title="miranda for webb_1563640661368.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Winter Haven PD</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/therapy%20dog_1563640663673.jpg_7537305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Winter Haven PD" title="therapy dog_1563640663673.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Winter Haven PD</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/therapy%20dog2_1563640661393.jpg_7537304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Winter Haven PD" title="therapy dog2_1563640661393.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Winter Haven PD</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <p><strong class='dateline'>WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Meet Miranda.</p>
<p>The 15-month-old yellow Labrador retriever has joined the Winter Haven Police Department as the agency's very first therapy dog. </p>

"The Winter Haven Police Department announces a new member to the department —Miranda — the first therapy dog for the agency and actually first in law enforcement in Polk County," the police department announced this week.

“We have seen a growing trend in therapy dogs becoming more popular in the law enforcement realm and the timing was perfect for Miranda to come on board,” said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Charlie Bird.

Miranda is a certified therapy dog who was donated by Mediation and Counseling Consultants. She'll work with her handler Detective Elyse Chapnick. Miranda's job will be to bring comfort to victims of crime.

The department says Miranda can help victims, particularly victims of violence, open up about what has happened to them and help police solve the case faster.

She'll also serve as a support system for members of the police department, whose jobs can often take an emotional toll on them.

“Officers are human beings and sometimes the scenes they are exposed to can pay an emotional toll. Miranda won’t erase the incident, but she can certainly help with a smile and give that well-needed diversion for a few minutes.”

