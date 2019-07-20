"The Winter Haven Police Department announces a new member to the department —Miranda — the first therapy dog for the agency and actually first in law enforcement in Polk County," the police department announced this week.
“We have seen a growing trend in therapy dogs becoming more popular in the law enforcement realm and the timing was perfect for Miranda to come on board,” said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Charlie Bird.
Miranda is a certified therapy dog who was donated by Mediation and Counseling Consultants. She'll work with her handler Detective Elyse Chapnick. Miranda's job will be to bring comfort to victims of crime.
The department says Miranda can help victims, particularly victims of violence, open up about what has happened to them and help police solve the case faster.
She'll also serve as a support system for members of the police department, whose jobs can often take an emotional toll on them.
“Officers are human beings and sometimes the scenes they are exposed to can pay an emotional toll. Miranda won’t erase the incident, but she can certainly help with a smile and give that well-needed diversion for a few minutes.”
Posted Jul 20 2019 03:33PM EDT
Orlando City SC (7-9-5, 26 points) returns home to host the New York Red Bulls (9-8-4, 31 points) on Sunday, July 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.
The match will be nationally televised on FS1 while also being broadcast locally on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.
"The Red Bulls are obviously a very good team. They have a philosophy that they've stuck to over the years, so we'll expect high pressure, a very tough opponent," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Again, we'll try to make sure we're at our best and try to make sure the players recover and rest. Obviously a long flight back and we're straight into it again, so I think we just need to be mindful of the type of game that we're going to get and then we make sure that we do the things that we need to do to try to get a result against them."
Posted Jul 20 2019 02:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 03:22PM EDT
Before Neil Armstrong could take one small step, he had to take a giant leap into space from the Kennedy Space Center [KSC]. It make sense that space enthusiasts from around the world would be waiting in line to pay a visit, Saturday – the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing.
“For me it's a childhood dream come true. I planned to come to the Kennedy Space Center on a special occasion and today is definitely a special occasion,” said Thomas Wikilnski, who was visiting KSC from Poland.
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:43AM EDT
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a makeshift sailboat o ff the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon and discovered five Cuban nationals on board, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami spotted the rustic vessel 38 miles south of Key Largo, an island part of Monroe County, Fla., located in the upper Florida Keys.