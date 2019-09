- If you need to grab a few last-minute hurricane supplies, you better do it fast.

Walmart has announced they will be closing up several of their stores before Hurricane Dorian arrives off Florida's east coast. The closures affect regular Walmart stores, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, and Sam's Club locations.

RELATED: FPL prepares 18,000 workers to restore power after Hurricane Dorian

"Due to Hurricane Dorian's impact on the coast, some Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club facilities will close or adjust hours of operation," the company wrote on their website. "The safety of our customers and associates is always our primary concern."

As of Tuesday morning, 59 Walmart stores have closed, including locations in Central Florida. Over 500 remain open, but that could change depending on Dorian's track.

Walmart expects to close dozens of other stores across Florida and Georgia.

The company will update their list of store closures HERE.

CHECK OUT DORIAN'S NEW TRACK

SCHOOL CLOSURE INFORMATION

THEME PARK CLOSURES