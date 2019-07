- A man who claimed his landscaping work truck was stolen during the overnight hours on Friday into Saturday, was shocked to discover the vehicle in an Eau Gallie Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.

The man called authorities to report that he had located the truck with two occupants inside, police responded, and that prompted a pursuit through multiple police jurisdictions.

"The victim in this case did exactly the right thing, maintained a safe distance from the vehicle, from the suspects, gave us the information we needed so we could do our job," said Melbourne Police Sgt. Scott Lindsley.

At one point, the truck ran over spiked stop sticks that were deployed by Melbourne police officers. That disabled the truck and caused the driver and passenger to bail. A foot chase ensued but it soon came to an end at a residence near Indialantic.

Two people were taken into custody, including the driver, 37-year-old Matthew Korecky. Police said the pair didn't bother to take out landscaping machines or sod that was in the back of the truck.

They credit the victim for having had awareness to give them good intelligence and to not to approach the suspects.

"The situation is unpredictable. You don't know how those suspects are going to react towards you," Lindsley added.

Korecky was charged with grand theft auto, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.