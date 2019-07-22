< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419664224" data-article-version="1.0">Victim finds his stolen work truck</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-419664224" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Victim finds his stolen work truck&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/victim-finds-his-stolen-work-truck" data-title="Victim finds his stolen work truck" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/victim-finds-his-stolen-work-truck" addthis:title="Victim finds his stolen work truck"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> 22 2019 06:55PM <strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A man who claimed his landscaping work truck was stolen during the overnight hours on Friday into Saturday, was shocked to discover the vehicle in an Eau Gallie Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A man who claimed his landscaping work truck was stolen during the overnight hours on Friday into Saturday, was shocked to discover the vehicle in an Eau Gallie Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning. </p><p>The man called authorities to report that he had located the truck with two occupants inside, police responded, and that prompted a pursuit through multiple police jurisdictions. </p><p>"The victim in this case did exactly the right thing, maintained a safe distance from the vehicle, from the suspects, gave us the information we needed so we could do our job," said Melbourne Police Sgt. Scott Lindsley.</p><p>At one point, the truck ran over spiked stop sticks that were deployed by Melbourne police officers. That disabled the truck and caused the driver and passenger to bail. A foot chase ensued but it soon came to an end at a residence near Indialantic. </p><p>Two people were taken into custody, including the driver, 37-year-old Matthew Korecky. Police said the pair didn't bother to take out landscaping machines or sod that was in the back of the truck.</p><p>They credit the victim for having had awareness to give them good intelligence and to not to approach the suspects. </p><p>"The situation is unpredictable. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brevard sheriff says department underfunded</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy is asking county leaders to give his office more money. That means a potential tax hike, but the sheriff says he has to do it.</p><p>"Some homes could be impacted by five dollars a year, depending on the taxable value of their home, so what we're trying to do is fill holes," he says. "We've kicked some cans down the road as far as we can."</p><p>Outdated tasers and outdated deputy cars are two major problems the sheriff says need immediate attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/search-for-parents-of-abandoned-newborn" title="Search for parents of abandoned newborn" data-articleId="419652476" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search for parents of abandoned newborn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a woman heard crying outside her Southwest Orlando apartment door, she was shocked to discover it was one-day old baby boy. </p><p>With the child was a note, allegedly from the mother, claiming that the baby's father is "dangerous." Orlando Police continue to investigate to determine who left the baby and why.</p><p>"The baby is in good health but the problem with this case, specifically, is that the proper procedure wasn't followed as to properly turn over a baby to the state," said Orlando Police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/free-back-to-school-vaccines-in-orange-county" title="Free back-to-school vaccines in Orange County" data-articleId="419638382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Back_to_school_immunization_event_in_Ora_0_7540209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Back_to_school_immunization_event_in_Ora_0_7540209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Back_to_school_immunization_event_in_Ora_0_7540209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Back_to_school_immunization_event_in_Ora_0_7540209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Back_to_school_immunization_event_in_Ora_0_7540209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Free back-to-school vaccines in Orange County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With just weeks away from kids going back to school, now is the time to make sure they all have their state-required vaccines.</p><p>The Orange County Health Department just opened their free back-to-school clinic on Monday.</p><p>In the first day, they maxed out capacity. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-finds-his-stolen-work-truck" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/melbourne-truck-theft_1563838648683_7539983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/melbourne-truck-theft_1563838648683_7539983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/melbourne-truck-theft_1563838648683_7539983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/melbourne-truck-theft_1563838648683_7539983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/melbourne-truck-theft_1563838648683_7539983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Victim finds his stolen work truck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/award-winning-lamb-under-investigation-for-performance-enhancing-drugs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Newborn&#x20;lambs&#x20;eat&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;farm&#x20;in&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gareth&#x20;Fuller&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Award-winning lamb under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-for-parents-of-abandoned-newborn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/baby-abandoned_1563835918511_7539927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/baby-abandoned_1563835918511_7539927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/baby-abandoned_1563835918511_7539927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/baby-abandoned_1563835918511_7539927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/baby-abandoned_1563835918511_7539927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for parents of abandoned newborn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/fulshear-police-department-solves-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-problems-in-new-photo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fulshear&#x20;PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fulshear Police Department solves Blue Bell ice cream licking problems in new photo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/video-shows-man-casually-entering-cafe-naked-to-get-a-cup-of-coffee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/naked%20coffee%20man_1563832951116.png_7539772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/naked%20coffee%20man_1563832951116.png_7539772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/naked%20coffee%20man_1563832951116.png_7539772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/naked%20coffee%20man_1563832951116.png_7539772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/naked%20coffee%20man_1563832951116.png_7539772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Security&#x20;footage&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;nude&#x20;customer&#x20;conversing&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;cashier&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;calmly&#x20;directed&#x20;the&#x20;man&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;self-serve&#x20;pot&#x20;of&#x20;coffee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ryan&#x20;Hassett&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows man casually entering cafe naked to get a cup of coffee</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 