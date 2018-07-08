< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. University of Central Florida's first on-campus hotel closer to opening data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413560029-345385974" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Matt Trezza, FOX 35
Posted Jun 19 2019 01:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 01:26PM EDT headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/downtown-campus-preps-for-ucf-valencia-students"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Downtown campus preps for UCF, Valencia students</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/disney-will-pay-tuition-for-employees-who-enroll-at-ucf-or-uf"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/disney%20aspire%20ucf%20uf_1558635672001.png_7306285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Disney will pay tuition for employees at UCF or UF</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ucf-s-milton-i-ll-be-playing-at-a-high-level-again-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/mckenzie-milton_1557438460105_7241241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Milton: 'I'll be playing at a high level again'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/ucf-medical-school-incorporates-culinary-skills"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/ucf-culinary-medicine_1557373041339_7238606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The first on-campus hotel at the University of Central Florida is another step closer to opening its doors.</p> <p>The five-story Celeste Hotel is going up right near the main gate of campus. It’s A $48 million project that will have 179 rooms and more than 10,000-square feet of conference and event space.</p> <p>“In this east side of Orlando we feel there's a tremendous demand for an upscale hotel, and currently that demand isn't being met,” said developer Dennis Biggs.</p> <p>Development Ventures Group is banking on the hotel being a good site for visiting parents, alumni, conferences and more.</p> <p>“Whether it be traveling professors or dignitaries to be able to come here on campus and stay while they're here and celebrate the university,” Biggs said.</p> <p>It’s a private project – but the company will lease the land from UCF. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-missing-14-year-old-florida-boy" title="Search underway for missing 14-year-old Florida boy" data-articleId="413564080" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/CHARLOTTE%20COUNTY%20SO_austin%20bruin_061919_1560966170306.png_7419678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/CHARLOTTE%20COUNTY%20SO_austin%20bruin_061919_1560966170306.png_7419678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/CHARLOTTE%20COUNTY%20SO_austin%20bruin_061919_1560966170306.png_7419678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/CHARLOTTE%20COUNTY%20SO_austin%20bruin_061919_1560966170306.png_7419678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/CHARLOTTE%20COUNTY%20SO_austin%20bruin_061919_1560966170306.png_7419678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for missing 14-year-old Florida boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in south Florida are searching for a missing teen who left home.</p><p>The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Austin Bruin is missing. He was last seen leaving his residence on Lakeshore Circle after an argument with his mother on Tuesday. He was wearing a gray Nike t-shirt, gray sweat pants, and red tennis shoes.</p><p>They say that Austin is about five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has short brownish hair, tan skin, freckles, and a thin build. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/boeing-space-and-launch-headquarters-coming-to-the-space-coast" title="Boeing Space and Launch headquarters coming to the Space Coast" data-articleId="413550835" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boeing Space and Launch headquarters coming to the Space Coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boeing is moving their Space and Launch headquarters to the Space Coast. </p><p>Boeing announced on Wednesday that they are moving their Space and Launch headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to the Space Coast in Titusville, Florida.</p><p>"Looking to the future, this storied Florida space community will be the center of gravity for Boeing’s space programs as we continue to build our company’s leadership beyond gravity,” said Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and Chief Executive Officer Leanne Caret. “The time is right for us to locate our space headquarters where so much of our space history was made over the past six decades and where so much history awaits.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-searching-for-2-armed-robbery-suspects-in-daytona-beach" title="Deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects in Daytona Beach" data-articleId="413539735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/daytona%20robbers_1560957026739.png_7419412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/daytona%20robbers_1560957026739.png_7419412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/daytona%20robbers_1560957026739.png_7419412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/daytona%20robbers_1560957026739.png_7419412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/daytona%20robbers_1560957026739.png_7419412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects in Daytona Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for two masked suspects who they said held up a Daytona Beach convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Saturday.</p><p>According to deputies, this happened around 4:35 a.m. at the BP gas station on Derbyshire Road. One of the suspects reportedly held a gun to the clerk's neck, pushed him toward the back of the store where the cash register and his accomplice stole money.</p><p>Deputies say less than 30 minutes later, another armed robbery occurred a few miles away at the Stop & Save on Mason Ave. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/georgia-toddler-diagnosed-with-rare-ovarian-cancer-now-disease-free"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/kenni%20cancer%20free%20for%20web_1560959620482.png_7419439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Fight With Kenni" title="kenni cancer free for web_1560959620482.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia toddler diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer now disease-free</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-re-election-bid-before-jam-packed-arena-vows-to-keep-america-great-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump launches re-election bid before jam-packed arena, vows to 'Keep America Great'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-stingray-caught-by-fisherman-gives-birth-on-florida-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Chrisoula Harris" title="stingray for web_1560948244246.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/video-shows-fight-at-youth-baseball-game-in-colorado"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/HANDOUT_YouthBaseballFight%20_OP_5_CP__1560946783049.jpg_7418699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video shows fight at youth baseball game in Colorado" title="HANDOUT_YouthBaseballFight (5)_1560946783049.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows fight at youth baseball game in Colorado</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-of-central-florida-s-first-on-campus-hotel-closer-to-opening" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/08/UCF%20POLICE%20LOOKING%20FOR%20GROPING%20SUSPECT_1531102037104.jpg_5770059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>University of Central Florida's first on-campus hotel closer to opening</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/giant-goldfish-found-in-niagra-river-serves-as-reminder-to-not-flush-fish" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/big%20fish_1560963366497.png_7419592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/big%20fish_1560963366497.png_7419592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/big%20fish_1560963366497.png_7419592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/big%20fish_1560963366497.png_7419592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/big%20fish_1560963366497.png_7419592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Buffalo&#x20;Niagara&#x20;Waterkeeper" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Giant goldfish found in Niagra River serves as reminder to not flush fish</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/tennessee-man-purposely-runs-over-kills-pregnant-mom-son-injures-2-others-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20Jefferson%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20061919_1560963678970.jpg_7419710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20Jefferson%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20061919_1560963678970.jpg_7419710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20Jefferson%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20061919_1560963678970.jpg_7419710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20Jefferson%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20061919_1560963678970.jpg_7419710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20Jefferson%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20061919_1560963678970.jpg_7419710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tennessee man purposely runs over, kills pregnant mom, son, injures 2 others: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/nearly-half-of-all-young-people-do-not-wear-deodorant-poll-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nearly half of all young people do not wear deodorant, poll says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/boeing-space-and-launch-headquarters-coming-to-the-space-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/boeing%20media_boeing%20corporate%20office_061919_1560961524202.png_7419575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boeing Space and Launch headquarters coming to the Space Coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 