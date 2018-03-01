University of Central Florida plans to select a new president in March

- The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced that the UCF Presidential Search Committee has outlined a process that will have a new president confirmed by the end of March.

David Walsh, a member of the UCF Board of Trustees and chairman of the Presidential Search Committee, said now is the time to start interviewing candidates.

""Our committee promised a comprehensive, transparent and inclusive search, and we are delivering on that promise," Walsh said. "Now it's time for us to start our most important task: identifying the best candidates to succeed President Hitt."

Laurie C. Wilder, president of Parker Executive Search, the firm assisting the committee, reported to the committee on progress made in identifying candidates.

"This opening is viewed as a fantastic opportunity at a well-respected university," Wilder said. "There is robust national interest in UCF and the position, which means we're ready to move forward to the next phase of the search."

Wilder went on to say that because of Florida's open records and meeting laws, many candidates wait until the last minute to apply. She believes that this will be the case with UCF's search.

The timeline for the month of March is below.

March 1 - 8: Finalists will visit campus for two-day interviews. The visits will include individual and group meetings, as well as presentations by the finalists that will be open for the public to attend.

March 9: The UCF Board of Trustees will interview each of the finalists, after which the board will vote to name a president-elect.

March 28 or 29: The Florida Board of Governors will interview the president-elect and vote to confirm the selection.

All search committee meetings and the Board of Trustees will be open to the public.

The Presidential Search Committee is made up of trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, community leaders, parents and a member of the Florida Board of Governors. The committee is responsible for recommending three to five finalists to the UCF Board of Trustees.

Walsh says that the committee has previously held four listening sessions on campus and in the community to solicit feedback about the search. They have also created an online survey about the search. It generated more than 1,400 responses.

"Replacing President Hitt is an enormous responsibility," said Cristina Barreto, UCF Student Government vice president and member of the search committee. "I've been very pleased with the progress we've made so far, especially with how well the committee has listened to the voices of students, faculty, alumni and all of those connected to UCF."