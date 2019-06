- A ULA Atlas V launch scheduled for later this week has been postponed until July.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced on Sunday that their upcoming Atlas V launch is delayed.

The launch, which will carry a AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, was delayed due to a vehicle battery failure discovered during final processing. They said that additional time is needed for the technical team to complete the evaluation of the issue and replace the battery.

The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday, but is now expected to occur on July 9th.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.