- The University of Central Florida ranked No. 2 in the nation on a list of the "Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools.”

The report, released Monday by SeekingArrangement, the world’s largest "sugar daddy" dating site, lists the top 20 schools where students are reportedly turning to sugar daddies to help pay their way through school.

The University of Central Florida came in at the No. 2 spot, with 306 new sugar baby sign-ups in 2019. The school overall had 1304 sugar baby student members in 2018.

“Over the past three administrations, the overall cost of attending college has more than doubled. Students are tired of hearing politicians campaign on the importance of education, job growth, and opportunity-just to leave promises on the convention floor,” says Brandon Wade, Founder and CEO of SeekingArrangement.

RELATED: Here are the top 20 universities where students are turning to 'Sugar Daddies' to help pay tuition

The report also stated that student loan debt in the United States is increasing at an alarming rate, quadrupling from the year 2004 to 2017. The average yearly cost of tuition and fees at a public, four-year institution has more than doubled since 2001 to $9,510, according to the College Board.

"Rather than look to Washington for relief, more than two million students are turning to Sugar Daddies and Sugar Mommies," the report reads.

RELATED: UCF settlement on hold amid spending probe

Here is the full list of the fastest growing sugar baby schools in the country, according to the report: