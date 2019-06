- Dozens of firefighters swarmed an auto shop in Orange County early Thursday morning after a fire broke.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 2:15 a.m. at the Big Boy Toys Auto Shop on the corner of W. Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road.

Two alarm fire breaking out just before 3am at Big Boy Toys auto shop at the corner of W. Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Rd. No report of any injuries. A couple eastbound lanes of Colonial are shutdown. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/fu36LiR8uT — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) June 27, 2019







A person driving by saw the fire and called 911.

“Flames were about 30 to 40-feet in the air, ” said Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Martis Mack.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. For now, fire officials say it all originated from a big pile of tires in the back of the building.

The auto shop has damage to the inside from the heat and damage to the roof.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time and no one was injured. Firefighters will remain on the scene to check for hot spots.