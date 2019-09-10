< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tuesday marks the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, 4 systems being monitored Tuesday marks the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, 4 systems being monitored By Kristin Giannas, FOX 35
Posted Sep 10 2019 07:24AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 05:31AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 09:13AM EDT <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/tuesday-marks-the-official-peak-of-the-atlantic-hurricane-season";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kristin\x20Giannas\x2c\x20FOX\x2035\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428137211" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - As rescue efforts continue following the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Bahamas, you can say that Hurricane Dorian was right on time.</p><p>The official hurricane season for the Atlantic basin (which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico) is from June 1 to November 30.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/gainesville-firefighters-deployed-to-bahamas-after-dorian"><strong>RELATED: Gainesville firefighters deployed to Bahamas after Dorian</strong></a></p><p>The peak of the season is from mid-August to late October, with September 10 as the day you are statistically most likely to find a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin. This is because of warm ocean temperatures and overall lower wind shear. </p><p>Wind shear is the change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Strong wind shear prevents hurricane formation, while low wind shear allows storms to strengthen.</p><p>The water temperature in the deep tropics rises through the summer months, which fuels the development of storms. </p><p>As of 8:00 AM Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Gabrielle was located over the far north Atlantic Ocean, and is moving Northeast at 25 mph. The storm poses no threat to the United States, and is expected to weaken as it moves toward Ireland.</p><p>Meteorologists are monitoring three other areas for possible development.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">TUESDAY: September 10 is the climatological peak in the Atlantic Hurricane Season... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FOX35?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FOX35</a> <a href="https://t.co/g0hIouMNqg">pic.twitter.com/g0hIouMNqg</a></p> — Kristin Giannas (@KristinGiannas) <a href="https://twitter.com/KristinGiannas/status/1171346029108703232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>A weak area of low pressure, located more than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. </p><p>The system is expected to move slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic and has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).</p><p>A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days. The NHC is giving this system a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.</p><p>Closer to home, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms north of Hispaniola is expected to move west-northwestward. </p><p>It has a low chance of development in the next 5 days, (30% according to the NHC) but will be bringing heavy rain to the Bahamas through Thursday, reaching Florida on Friday. Conditions could become more favorable for development when the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.</p><p>Tropical Storm Humberto will be the next named storm, followed by Imelda and Jerry.</p><p>In August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said conditions are more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity.</p><p>Their updated outlook included 10-17 named storms, (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 5-9 will become hurricanes (winds 74 mph or greater), including 2-4 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). </p><p>So far this season, there have been 7 named storms, of which 2 became hurricanes, with Dorian reaching major Category 5 hurricane intensity. </p><p>Hurricane season officially ends on November 30. </p><p>Check out the<a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane"><strong> Orlando Hurricane Guide.</strong></a></p><p>Download the <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y68zcgpk"><strong>Fox 35 Weather More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_taken_to_hospital_after_Seminole_Count_0_7648270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_taken_to_hospital_after_Seminole_Count_0_7648270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_taken_to_hospital_after_Seminole_Count_0_7648270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_taken_to_hospital_after_Seminole_Count_0_7648270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_taken_to_hospital_after_Seminole_Count_0_7648270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 5:00 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man taken to hospital after fire breaks out at apartment in Seminole County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 06:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 06:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out inside his apartment in Seminole County.</p><p>According to investigators, firefighters found the victim on the floor of his hallway as a fire burned in his back bedroom.</p><p>RELATED: Mother, baby manatee trapped in spillway</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cocoa-police-investigate-after-man-shot-in-face" title="Cocoa police investigate after man shot in face" data-articleId="428113385" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/cocoa-shooting_1568084252517_7648225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/cocoa-shooting_1568084252517_7648225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/cocoa-shooting_1568084252517_7648225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/cocoa-shooting_1568084252517_7648225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/cocoa-shooting_1568084252517_7648225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cocoa police investigate after man shot in face</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cocoa police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on Monday night. </p><p>Officers put up yellow tape and looked for evidence on the scene, just off Dixon Blvd. Police say the victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in stable condition. They say he was alert and talking. </p><p>Two men were seeing fleeing. Investigators are still trying to track down the shooter or shooters. What led up to the shooting is still unclear. 