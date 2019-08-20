Deputies posted a video of their discussion on Facebook .
The boy said he was joking. The mother insisted he’s just a kid. She confirmed there’s a gun in the house, but insisted her boy wouldn’t use it.
“This is the world we live in, where people think it’s funny to say I’m going to go to school and kill someone,” one of the deputies says.
Posted Aug 20 2019 01:08PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 01:31PM EDT
A Florida man is facing charges after police said he was caught with ecstasy pills that were shaped like President Donald Trump's head.
Clearwater Police were called to the home of 23-year-old Brendan Timothy Dolan-King on Friday after reports of a drug overdose. After searching his home, police said they found illegal drugs, including MDMA pills that looked like the president hidden inside an air vent.
Posted Aug 20 2019 01:20PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 01:54PM EDT
Deputies say an 11-year-old Pinellas County girl stabbed a man in the back with scissors because the man was beating her mother.
According to an arrest report, Panagiotis Karamanlis was holding a woman down while punching her in the face during an argument about text messages Saturday evening.
The woman begged him not to “do this in front of the kids,” but deputies say he did not stop.
Posted Aug 20 2019 01:17PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 01:25PM EDT
Pokemon fans, get excited!
A pop-up 'PokéBar' is coming to Orlando this fall.
The pop-up bar, inspired by the popular Japanese series, is touring the United States and has a planned stop in Orlando on October 12th. The bar, which will be located at the Castle Church Brewing Community, will feature Pokemon-inspired burgers, Pokemon-inspired games, and cocktails.