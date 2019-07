- The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that they are monitoring to systems in the tropics.

The first is a tropical wave which is located near Puerto Rico. Although the NHC has already given it a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours, Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King says it will be closer to Florida later in the week. If it ends up on the west side of the state, it could be a real rainmaker.

"Something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans," said King.

A second tropical wave is being monitored near Africa. The latest update gives the wave a 0% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over the next 5 days, but the NHC is still keeping an eye on this system.

For more on the tropics, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also track the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.