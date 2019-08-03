The system continues to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 MPH. If it did strengthen, it could become the third named storm of the 2019 hurricane season, named “Chantal.”
The system is expected to have an impact on weather in Florida with heavy rain beginning late Friday. It is then expected to travel away from the United States, says the NHC.
As for the weather in Central Florida, highs are much lower than we would typically see this time of year, hovering around the low to mid 80s on Friday. Rain coverage looks to be in the range of 70 percent plus all across the region.
Morning! Looks like a wet, cloudy for Central Florida. Rain chances really fire up by late AM through the PM hours. Heavy downpours likely in many locales. The weekend brings much of the same with rain chances a good bet from late morning on...#fox35 #gdo pic.twitter.com/4ucawThQRm — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) August 2, 2019
The weekend brings more of the same, especially Saturday, featuring mostly cloudy skies and rain chances at 70 percent starting in the late morning and moving into the evening.
A Florida detention camp that has housed thousands of undocumented migrant children is emptying out, federal officials said Saturday.
Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said in an email that all children who had been at the facility are now either with family members or at smaller state-licensed centers. The camp has housed about 14,300 undocumented children in total since March 2018, the largest such facility in the country.
RELATED: Central Florida among sites for child migrant facilities
A 5-year-old boy is dead after drowning Saturday at a Daytona Beach water park, authorities said.
It happened at the Daytona Lagoon. Several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 1:00 p.m. from the water park on Earl St. The boy was reportedly pulled out of the wave pool and given CPR.
According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman, Sasha Staton, said that paramedics continued to work on reviving the boy while on the way to Halifax Health Medical Center. Unfortunately, he couldn't be saved.
Oak Ridge Avenue and Rio Grande Road were flooded with water deep enough to make it seem like the actual Rio Grande river on Friday. Orange County Fire Rescue helped at least nine drivers Friday who were stranded when their cars' electrical systems shorted-out.
One of the biggest problems seemed to be debris blocking the storm drains.
Orange County Public Works director Mike Watts said they were doing all they could to prevent a repeat.