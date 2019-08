- The chances of a tropical wave in the west Atlantic developing into a tropical depression have dropped to 50 percent over the next five days, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says it could still drench Florida this weekend.

Located about midway between the Cabo between the Cabo Verde Islands and the

Lesser Antilles, the wave has a 20 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours, according to the NHC’s 2 a.m. Friday update.

The system continues to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 MPH. If it did strengthen, it could become the third named storm of the 2019 hurricane season, named “Chantal.”

The system is expected to have an impact on weather in Florida with heavy rain beginning late Friday. It is then expected to travel away from the United States, says the NHC.

As for the weather in Central Florida, highs are much lower than we would typically see this time of year, hovering around the low to mid 80s on Friday. Rain coverage looks to be in the range of 70 percent plus all across the region.

Morning! Looks like a wet, cloudy for Central Florida. Rain chances really fire up by late AM through the PM hours. Heavy downpours likely in many locales. The weekend brings much of the same with rain chances a good bet from late morning on...#fox35 #gdo pic.twitter.com/4ucawThQRm — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) August 2, 2019

The weekend brings more of the same, especially Saturday, featuring mostly cloudy skies and rain chances at 70 percent starting in the late morning and moving into the evening.

