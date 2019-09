- Tropical Storm Humberto formed in the Atlantic Ocean, near the Bahamas, on Friday night.

The 11 p.m. advisory said the storm is moving northwest at 6 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say Humberto is still expected to stay far off the east coast of Florida.

Fox 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says the storm is expected to become stronger over the weekend, but should remain at least 180 miles off the east coast.

Florida is no longer in the storm's "Cone of Uncertainty".

Richards says the Tropical Storm Watch for Florida has been canceled.

He says people can expect winds of 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph along the coast both Saturday and Sunday.

Richards says total rainfall is still expected to be 1 inch near Orlando, with up to 2 inches along the coast through Sunday.

Download the FOX 35 WEATHER APP to track the tropics and get the latest on the weather in Central Florida.