- Thousands of people are expected to pack Central Florida beaches this Memorial Day.

Officials say that the key to beating these crowds is getting to the beaches early. In Volusia County, beaches were at vehicle capacity by 11:30 a.m. over the weekend.

People are already lining up to claim their spots at Daytona Beach. Get here early if you’re coming. The beaches in Volusia Co. reached vehicle capacity by 11:30 AM over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/P4GfpEeVWv — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) May 27, 2019





Volusia County Beach Patrol is also warning people abou the possibility of strong rip currents. Over the weekend, lifeguards had to rescue more than 30 people out of the ocean. They also flew the red flag all weekend because of those strong rip currents.

On Monday, Beach Safety is expecting more of the same. Lifeguards will be out in full force, even staying late until the crowds thin out.

If you do get caught in a rip current, do not panic. Either float and yell for help or swim parallel to the shore until you clear the rip current.

Brevard County is also expecting rip currents after a rough weekend as well. They had lifeguards on deck all weekend and advise that you always swim in front of a lifeguard.

Sharks were spotted lurking near Cocoa Beach. According to Space Coast Daily, Lori Wilson Park was shut down for an hour on Saturday after swimmers reported seeing sharks in the water.

Monday will be a hot day for the beach, with highs between 97 and 100 across Central Florida. Expect lots of sunshine and dry weather, with lows near 75 at night.