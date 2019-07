- Walmart is celebrating teachers this weekend by giving them a chance to get free supplies for their classrooms.

On Saturday, July 13, the company is holding Teacher Appreciation events at stores across the country, including Central Florida. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to Walmart's website, teachers are invited to come party at participating locations and enjoy cake, ice cream and drinks. For the first 300 teachers that show up, they'll score a 'swag bag' filled with school supplies.

To participate, just bring you teacher ID and an email address.

You can find a participating store here you HERE.