- A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a suspect in downtown Orlando.

Authorities say this happened around 3:00 a.m. on West Colonial Drive and Orange Ave. According to FHP, a trooper tried to stop a 2014 Toyota Corolla. When the car was forced to stop at the train tracks, they say that's when the male driver jumped out of the car and made a run for it.

Troopers are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with a Florida Tag "JDFD72" in connection with dragging a trooper on a traffic stop this morning on Colonial Drive. Trooper is OK. If you see this vehicle call FHP at 407-737-2213.







The trooper chased after him on foot. The driver reportedly ran back to the car where the passenger moved over into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away, at the same time, dragging the trooper for about 100-feet.

The trooper was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say they do not have the suspect vehicle in their possession, but that they know who the vehicle belongs to and are currently attempting to locate the owner.