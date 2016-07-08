< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspects sought after trooper is dragged in downtown Orlando addthis:title="Suspects sought after trooper is dragged in downtown Orlando"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413716276.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413716276");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413716276-413674005"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413716276-413674005" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Posted Jun 20 2019 06:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 06:41AM EDT Jun 20 2019 06:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413716276" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a suspect in downtown Orlando.</p> <p>Authorities say this happened around 3:00 a.m. on West Colonial Drive and Orange Ave. According to FHP, a trooper tried to stop a 2014 Toyota Corolla. When the car was forced to stop at the train tracks, they say that's when the male driver jumped out of the car and made a run for it. </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Troopers are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with a Florida Tag “JDFD72” in connection with dragging a trooper on a traffic stop this morning on Colonial Drive. Trooper is OK. If you see this vehicle call FHP at 407-737-2213. <a href="https://t.co/YXczZbCJl2">pic.twitter.com/YXczZbCJl2</a></p> — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) <a href="https://twitter.com/FHPOrlando/status/1141646390856224768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p> <p> </p> <p>The trooper chased after him on foot. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Storms_deliver_damaging_lightning_and_wi_0_7421982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Storms_deliver_damaging_lightning_and_wi_0_7421982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Storms_deliver_damaging_lightning_and_wi_0_7421982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Storms_deliver_damaging_lightning_and_wi_0_7421982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Storms_deliver_damaging_lightning_and_wi_0_7421982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storms deliver damaging lightning, wind and rain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Strong storms nailed Central Florida on Wednesday. </p><p>The National Weather Service (NWS) briefly issued a tornado warning for Orange County after reports of a possible tornado near Hunter's Creek. In Apopka, a lightning strike set a fire at a church rehabilitation facility. </p><p>More than a dozen trucks responded to a One Fire Church men's recovery center. Residents believe the tree behind the building was the first to take the lightning hit. Orange County firefighters said they received the call just after 5:30 p.m. One Fire church's pastor said he was there moments after. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-2-new-england-revolution-1" title="Orlando City 2, New England Revolution 1" data-articleId="413671444" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Orlando-City-NE_1560997317446_7421837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Orlando-City-NE_1560997317446_7421837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Orlando-City-NE_1560997317446_7421837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Orlando-City-NE_1560997317446_7421837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Orlando-City-NE_1560997317446_7421837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City 2, New England Revolution 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Goals five minutes apart in the first overtime gave Orlando City a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution Wednesday at Exploria Stadium, sending the Lions to their fourth Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals appearance in seven years, their third in five years as an MLS club.</p><p>Homegrown Player Benji Michel's first professional goal in the 96th minute broke the deadlock when the 21-year-old Orlando native dummied a Carlos Ascues shot from the top of the box, then deftly steered the rebound into the corner before New England goalkeeper Matt Turner could reach it.</p><p>Orlando was fortunate to double its lead five minutes later, as a failed Ascues dribble fell to Tesho Akindele in the penalty area, and his almost reluctant, off-balance mis-hit deflected off of Andrew Farrell and rolled tantalizingly past the dive of a wrong-footed Turner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-slapping-reporter-s-hand-at-trump-s-rally" title="Man arrested for slapping reporter's hand at Trump's rally" data-articleId="413661163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Daniel%20Kestner-arrest_1560995613431.jpg_7421491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Daniel%20Kestner-arrest_1560995613431.jpg_7421491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Daniel%20Kestner-arrest_1560995613431.jpg_7421491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Daniel%20Kestner-arrest_1560995613431.jpg_7421491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Daniel%20Kestner-arrest_1560995613431.jpg_7421491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for slapping reporter's hand at Trump's rally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested outside the arena where President Donald Trump made his reelection announcement for trying to slap a cellphone out of a journalist's hand.</p><p>The Orlando Police Department said Wednesday that 51-year-old Daniel Kestner is facing a battery charge for trying to slap the phone out of the hand of Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams.</p><p>An arrest report says Williams was filming Kestner arguing with another man outside the Amway Center. In a tweet, Williams said he was recording Kestner, a Trump supporter, being kicked out of the arena Tuesday evening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SIERRA VISTA, AZ - MARCH 07: A Predator drone operated by U.S. Office of Air and Marine takes off for a surveillance flight near the Mexican border on March 7, 2013 from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Predator drone 62019-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iran says it's 'ready for war' after shooting down US drone amid tensions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/researchers-use-smart-speakers-to-detect-heart-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Researchers use smart speakers to detect heart attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gainesville-news/deputies-son-shot-mom-then-set-house-on-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/marion%20county-arson_1561002287314.jpg_7421993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="marion county-arson_1561002287314.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Son shot mom, then set house on fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/storms-deliver-damaging-lightning-wind-and-rain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/st._cloud_trampoline_2_1561001255988_7422132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img Watch more videos id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/rare-ocean-wave-shaped-clouds-appear-in-sky-in-virginia" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Amy&#x20;Christie&#x20;Hunter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rare, ocean wave-shaped clouds appear in Virginia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/fatal-crash-under-investigation-near-osteen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 people dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Osteen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SIERRA&#x20;VISTA&#x2c;&#x20;AZ&#x20;-&#x20;MARCH&#x20;07&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;Predator&#x20;drone&#x20;operated&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Air&#x20;and&#x20;Marine&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;takes&#x20;off&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;surveillance&#x20;flight&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Mexican&#x20;border&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;from&#x20;Fort&#x20;Huachuca&#x20;in&#x20;Sierra&#x20;Vista&#x2c;&#x20;Arizona&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Iran says it's 'ready for war' after shooting down US drone amid tensions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-june-20-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Forecast: June 20, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/researchers-use-smart-speakers-to-detect-heart-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Researchers use smart speakers to detect heart attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 