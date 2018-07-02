Suspect sought in home invasion, sexual battery

- Casselberry police detectives are investigating an armed home invasion, sexual battery, and kidnapping incident which occurred at the Stonecastle Apartments over the weekend.

Police say an man man entered an apartment occupied by two women. The suspect sexually battered one of the victims and then kidnapped both by forcing them into a vehicle owned by one of the victims.

"He's clearly dangerous. He saw two young victims he could prey upon," said Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz. "He forced his way in brandishing what appears to be a knife."

The suspect then drove the victims to a Publix in Maitland, where he ordered one to get money out of the ATM.

"He had one of the victim's stay with him while the other went to the ATM," said Chief Krantz. "This victim was able to notify a Publix employee of what was going on and they called 911 and called notified police. It appears he then became scared, grabbed the keys from the victim entered the victim's vehicle and drove off."

The suspect is described as a white man with tan skin, having light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair. He had some facial hair, was of a skinny to average build, and stood about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue long sleeve shirt, and green shorts. Investigators believe the suspect is homeless.

"He had a distinct body odor and he appeared to be unkept," Krantz said.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2006 Toyota Matrix. There is a USF parking sticker near the dashboard and a Savage Race sticker on the third window on the passenger side. The vehicle was last seen bearing Florida tag Y92MAP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).