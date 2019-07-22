< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspect sought after woman shot in head at apartment complex By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 22 2019 10:16PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 22 2019 10:09PM EDT ORLANDO, Fla. <strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An Orlando-area woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, while inside a car. Now, authorities are trying to find the suspect.</p><p>The woman was shot at the Windsor Cove Apartments. One resident, who asked not be named, said it was a frightening ordeal.</p><p>"When I heard the shots fired, I rolled out of bed, trying to make sure I didn't get hit. I heard sirens moments later," she said.</p><p>The 28-year-old woman was in the car with two other people, when someone fired multiple times. She was able to drive away from the scene, until she crashed into a nearby building.</p><p>Friends of the victim describe her as a mother of several children, who is also six weeks pregnant.</p><p>"I seen her on curb, and she wasn't bleeding bad at first, but when she get into the ambulance, she was bleeding real bad, said one witness. "I cried, that's sad. And a lot of times, when crimes happen, it's from people who don't stay here."</p><p>Anyone with information on the suspect should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Christian Larsen, A 9-year-old Idaho boy with autism, had the "best birthday ever" after local high school football players surprised him by coming to his birthday party. (Photo Courtesy: Lindsay Barrus Larsen) id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/orlando-shooting/ex-candidate-admits-lying-about-surgery-on-pulse-survivors" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ex-candidate admits lying about surgery on Pulse survivors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jaguars-rookie-safety-woods-retires-instead-of-reporting-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jaguars rookie safety Woods retires instead of reporting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/football-team-shows-up-to-birthday-party-of-boy-with-autism-after-only-1-friend-accepts-invitation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christian&#x20;Larsen&#x2c;&#x20;A&#x20;9-year-old&#x20;Idaho&#x20;boy&#x20;with&#x20;autism&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;best&#x20;birthday&#x20;ever&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;after&#x20;local&#x20;high&#x20;school&#x20;football&#x20;players&#x20;surprised&#x20;him&#x20;by&#x20;coming&#x20;to&#x20;his&#x20;birthday&#x20;party&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Lindsay&#x20;Barrus&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Larsen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Football team shows up to birthday party of boy with autism after only 1 friend accepts invitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/strangers-step-up-to-help-special-needs-boy-whose-wheelchair-was-stolen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/wheelchair_1563840823201_7540478_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/wheelchair_1563840823201_7540478_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/wheelchair_1563840823201_7540478_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/wheelchair_1563840823201_7540478_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/wheelchair_1563840823201_7540478_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Strangers step up to help special needs boy whose wheelchair was stolen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/macys-pulls-plates-after-twitter-users-criticize-the-fat-shaming-design" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Macy%27s_fatshamingplates_banner_1563839521135_7540308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Macy%27s_fatshamingplates_banner_1563839521135_7540308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Macy%27s_fatshamingplates_banner_1563839521135_7540308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Macy%27s_fatshamingplates_banner_1563839521135_7540308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Macy%27s_fatshamingplates_banner_1563839521135_7540308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;came&#x20;under&#x20;fire&#x20;Sunday&#x20;for&#x20;selling&#x20;a&#x20;line&#x20;of&#x20;plates&#x20;that&#x20;many&#x20;Twitter&#x20;users&#x20;said&#x20;encouraged&#x20;fat-shaming&#x20;and&#x20;eating&#x20;disorders&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Don&#x20;EMMERT&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;GettyImages&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Macy's pulls plates after Twitter users criticize the ‘fat-shaming' design</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 