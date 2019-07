- An Orlando-area woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, while inside a car. Now, authorities are trying to find the suspect.

The woman was shot at the Windsor Cove Apartments. One resident, who asked not be named, said it was a frightening ordeal.

"When I heard the shots fired, I rolled out of bed, trying to make sure I didn't get hit. I heard sirens moments later," she said.

The 28-year-old woman was in the car with two other people, when someone fired multiple times. She was able to drive away from the scene, until she crashed into a nearby building.

Friends of the victim describe her as a mother of several children, who is also six weeks pregnant.

​"I seen her on curb, and she wasn't bleeding bad at first, but when she get into the ambulance, she was bleeding real bad, said one witness. "I cried, that's sad. And a lot of times, when crimes happen, it's from people who don't stay here."

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).