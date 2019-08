- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said Monday that SunRail will offer additional evening hours for those attending the MLS All-Star game on Wednesday, July 31.

Soccer fans can take the SunRail to the MLS All-Stars v. Atlético de Madrid game and then take the train home afterwards at 10:30 p.m. both northbound and southbound.

"The destination and departure points are the Church Street Station north and south platforms, which are a 10 minute walk to and from Exploria Stadium," according to a press release from FDOT.

There will be a special southbound late train that will run Wednesday night that will leave from the southbound Church Street Station platform at 10:30 p.m., stopping at Orlando Health, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee and Poinciana.

You can more information on the MLS All-Star game HERE.