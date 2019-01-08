SunPass customers warned of scammers trying to collect past due tolls

- The Florida Department of Transportation is warning SunPass customers of fraudulent attempts to collect tolls by unauthorized third parties.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) says the solicitations are being sent using the email address SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net, and include the following language:

“Please find the attached invoice for past due tolls that have been charged to your Sun Pass account. Failure to pay will result in a summons for court appearance within 30 days.”

The solicitations also include a link to an alleged invoice, and the sender is identified as “Sun Pass Collections Inc,” or “Sun Pass Collections Inc Linebargar Goggen Blaiir, LLP.”

These solicitations are not associated with FTE, FTE’s SunPass Prepaid Toll Program, or FTE’s TOLL-BY-PLATE Program, FDOT says.

FTE does not send toll invoices through email. Official toll invoices are sent only through U.S. mail. The official and only website to make payment is www.SunPass.com.

Anyone receiving communications from third parties attempting to collect payment of tolls should exercise caution. If you have any questions regarding your account, please visit www.SunPass.com, or contact the SunPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).