- Strong storms nailed Central Florida on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) briefly issued a tornado warning for Orange County after reports of a possible tornado near Hunter's Creek. In Apopka, a lightning strike set a fire at a church rehabilitation facility.

More than a dozen trucks responded to a One Fire Church men's recovery center. Residents believe the tree behind the building was the first to take the lightning hit. Orange County firefighters said they received the call just after 5:30 p.m. One Fire church's pastor said he was there moments after.

Firefighters began battling the blaze through a breach in the roof. The pastor said he knew it was too late to save the building.

After fighting serious drug addictions, as many as 16 men will have to start all over with nothing, the pastor said.

In south Orange County, SunRail was shut down after a tree fell on the tracks. Authorities believe the felled tree was storm-related.

Several FOX 35 viewers reported wind gusts and heavy rain. Jason Refermat, of St. Cloud, sent us pictures of a trampoline that had been lifted off the ground and crashed against a neighbor's screened-in swimming pool enclosure.

The NWS is investigating to see if a tornado actually touched down in Orange County.