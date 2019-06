- A man accused of killing his own baby will face the death penalty.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Caleb Scott earlier this month in Ormond Beach. He was later indicted on first-degree murder charges. According to the State Attorney's Office, Scott's five-month-old boy had bruises on his face, arms and torso, as well as possible cigarette burns to his ear.

"This child was murdered and suffered greatly, during the course of the abuse at the hands of the defendant," said R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Investigators said they also discovered animal waste on the floor and rotting food in the kitchen sink, while inside Scott's home.