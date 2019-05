- SpaceX is planning to launch a rocket on Thursday from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX tweeted on Monday that they are now targeting Thursday, May 23rd for the Falcon 9 rocket launch from Pad 40 at Kennedy Space Center.

This launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 15th. However, it was scrubbed and rescheduled for the next day due to excessive high-level winds. Thursday's launch was then scrubbed so that the rocket could perform a satellite software update and "triple-check everything again."

The launch is expected to take off from Cape Canaveral on Thursday, May 23rd. The rocket will carry 60 broadband communication satellites into space, known as Starlink.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.