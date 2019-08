- Construction crews have begun clearing a path along State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) for the high-speed rail system Virgin Trains.

When completed, passengers will be able to travel by rail between Miami and Orlando.

Some who live in proximity to the planned rail line are quite annoyed that their serene setting is about change dramatically when the trains come.

"I'm starting to worry about if this train is going to affect me and my cows out there," said Craig Reismen.

His cattle herd is not far from the tracks. He moved here two years ago for the wide open space and already tolerates the drone of highway traffic.

"I can imagine when the train comes," he laments.

Virgin Trains has been operating a line from Miami to West Palm Beach. The new phase will connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport on 170 miles of track and represents a $4 billion investment by Virgin Trains, which is backed by Fortress Investment Group.

The new phase is expected to be completed by 2022.