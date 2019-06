- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Orange County's Pine Hills community.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, for a report of an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, they a found a man with a gunshot wound. Orange County deputies are still searching for a shooter.

Deputies said a 21-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a business off Silver Star Road, N. Pine Hills Road. Some innocent bystanders said it was too close for comfort. Daniel Martinez showed us his SUV, which was riddled with bullets.

"Six shots, two in the tires and four in the doors," he said.

Martinez said he had just gotten out of his vehicle to go shopping at Advanced Discount Auto Parts, when bullets went flying.

"A couple of feet out of my car when the guy shoot," he explained. "I hear like 12 to 13 shots!"

He said he saw the suspect shoot the victim in the back, then take off in a grey SUV.

Store manager Luis Reyes said he saw a couple cutting through his lot, when the stranger started shooting. He said none of them had anything to do with his store. Investigators are trying to determine a motive, as they also collect evidence in the lot next door.

"The girlfriend run right here, yell 'Help me! Help me!'" said Martinez, who happens to be a pastor

He said he believes God protected him during the shooting.

"A miracle, a miracle," he said. "I believe he saved my life!"

Deputies said the victim is stable. Anyone with information should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)