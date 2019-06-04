< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Shooting investigation in Orange County Jun 04 2019 08:43PM By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 04 2019 08:50PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 08:43PM EDT https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pine-hills%20shooting_1559695806783.jpg_7352222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410826111" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Orange County's Pine Hills community.</p> <p>Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, for a report of an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, they a found a man with a gunshot wound. Orange County deputies are still searching for a shooter. </p> <p>Deputies said a 21-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a business off Silver Star Road, N. Pine Hills Road. Some innocent bystanders said it was too close for comfort. Daniel Martinez showed us his SUV, which was riddled with bullets. </p> <p>"Six shots, two in the tires and four in the doors," he said.</p> <p>Martinez said he had just gotten out of his vehicle to go shopping at Advanced Discount Auto Parts, when bullets went flying.</p> <p>"A couple of feet out of my car when the guy shoot," he explained. "I hear like 12 to 13 shots!"</p> <p>He said he saw the suspect shoot the victim in the back, then take off in a grey SUV.</p> <p>Store manager Luis Reyes said he saw a couple cutting through his lot, when the stranger started shooting. He said none of them had anything to do with his store. Investigators are trying to determine a motive, as they also collect evidence in the lot next door. </p> <p>"The girlfriend run right here, yell 'Help me! Help me!'" said Martinez, who happens to be a pastor</p> <p>He said he believes God protected him during the shooting. </p> <p>"A miracle, a miracle," he said. "I believe he saved my life!"</p> <p>Deputies said the victim is stable. 