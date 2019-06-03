< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Seminole County marching band to play in France for D-Day Memorial Parade id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410564385" data-article-version="1.0">Seminole County marching band to play in France for D-Day Memorial Parade</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410564385" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Seminole County marching band to play in France for D-Day Memorial Parade&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/seminole-county-marching-band-to-play-in-france-for-d-day-memorial-parade" data-title="Seminole County marching band to play in France for D-Day Memorial Parade" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/seminole-county-marching-band-to-play-in-france-for-d-day-memorial-parade" addthis:title="Seminole County marching band to play in France for D-Day Memorial Parade"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410564385.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410564385");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410564385-410564358"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410564385-410564358" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/seminole%20county%20marching%20band_1559585610021.png_7347148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a By Sydney Cameron
Posted Jun 03 2019 02:14PM EDT SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - The Seminole County High School Marching Band is traveling to France to participate in an opportunity of a life-time.

The band is one of only five high school marching bands in the country who were selected to perform at the Normandy, France D-Day 75th Memorial Parade and Musical Salute to the Veterans.

Band Director Phillip Malcolm said the organizers invited their band to play because they remembered their performance at Pearl Harbor a few years ago. Malcolm said his band is humbled by the opportunity. "We've played on the steps of the Capitol in the U.S. We've taken the jazz band to Hiroshima, Japan but we've never done anything that's going to be so significant and represent our government." But rising senior and Alto Sax player Sydney Lias said the work was worth it. “I’m very excited for this opportunity to show how we appreciate what they did because I know that was a turning point in [World War II] and without them I don’t know where we would be today in terms of relationships in this country.”</p> <p>Band member and recent Seminole High School graduate Logan Valenti said he is overwhelmed but also humbled by the opportunity. “It’s not really something most kids get to experience. I mean, we’re going to be standing on the same beach where hundreds of thousands of others died.”</p> <p>The band will fly out of Orlando International Airport on Tuesday and perform at two American cemeteries in Brittany and Normandy on June 6th and June 7th. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert continues for abducted Orange County teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Ambert Alert activated on Friday morning for an Orange County teen is still active.</p><p>16-year-old Bruce Hagans is missing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin. The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G3. He is also said to be armed and dangerous. </p><p>Bruce weighs reportedly 180 pounds and is six-feet, two-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt in the 1000th block of Lincoln Terrance in Winter Garden, Florida.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bulldog-and-her-three-week-old-puppies-stolen-from-florida-home" title="Bulldog and her three-week-old puppies stolen from Florida home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bulldog and her three-week-old puppies stolen from Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that they need the public's help in finding a missing dog and her three pupies.</p><p>They say that sometime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, a home on Escambia Drive in Winter Haven was burglarized. Among the items stolen were a 3-year-old black and white French Bulldog named 'Fig' and her three puppies, who are only about 3-weeks-old. </p><p>The reported approximate value of Fig is $2,500.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-unveils-app-to-report-price-gouging" title="Florida unveils app to report price-gouging" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/amber-alert-continues-for-abducted-orange-county-teen" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert continues for abducted Orange County teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/tennessee-deputy-saves-sleeping-couple-from-rattlesnake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/maury%20county%20sheriff%27s%20dept_rattlesnake%20close%20call_060319_1559583942967.png_7346799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tennessee deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bulldog-and-her-three-week-old-puppies-stolen-from-florida-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/PCSO_stolen%20puppies_060319_1559582112048.png_7346779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bulldog and her three-week-old puppies stolen from Florida home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/family-disappointed-after-cutting-into-graduation-cake-and-finding-it-was-made-of-styrofoam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family disappointed after cutting into graduation cake and discovering it was made of styrofoam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-unveils-app-to-report-price-gouging" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida unveils app to report price-gouging</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 