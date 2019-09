- The Buffalo Police Department in New York says it is searching for the parents of a 3-year-old child who was found sleeping on a porch near where a burned car was found with bodies inside.

Police are attempting to make contact with several people regarding this incident. They want to speak to the child's mother, Nicole Merced Plaud, 24, the child's father, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, 31, and a family friend, Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, 29. All three of them are from the Orlando area.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Buffalo Homicide Detectives at 716-851-4466 or call the confidential 'TIPCALL' line at 716-847-2255.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.