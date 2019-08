- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) is assisting the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with the search for a missing person at St. Cloud Lakefront Park.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene Sunday night. St. Could police officers and Osceola County sheriff’s deputies were there.

The FWC said a man went out on a boat with some people, went for a swim and never came back.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office is using its helicopter and three boats equipped with radar to help with the search. FWC is sending in a dive team with 8-10 people to look for the man.

