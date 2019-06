- Deputies in Jacksonville are searching for a missing woman.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a Silver Alert is active for 61-year-old Melanie Welch. She was last seen on Friday at 2 p.m. She is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tag JWZJ48.

They say that Welch suffers from Alzheimer's. She is also about five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

If you know where Welch is or have seen her vehicle since Friday, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.