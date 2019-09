- A missing child alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy out of South Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), 10-year-old Semaj Major is missing out of Miami Gardens.

They say that he was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 3000th block of Northwest 213th Terrace. He was wearing a blue shirt with 'Fairway Elementary' on the front, blue shorts, and sneakers.

Semaj is reportedly about four-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has an afro.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Semaj, please contact the FDLE or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.