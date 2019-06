- Deputies are searching for a gunman after two men were shot in Orange County overnight.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was called just after 11 p.m. on Sunday for an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, deputies found a 45-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. A 33-year-old man who was also shot drove himself to the hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

Orange County deputies spent most of the night collecting evidence at the scene. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. At least one suspect is wanted.

If you know anything that could help investigators, please call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.