- With the 2019 hurricane season quickly approaching, it is time to stock up on supplies.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County says that they encourage communities to get prepared now for the 2019 hurricane season, which begins on Saturday. To help, they want to remind residents of Florida's 'Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.'

The Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday reportedly excludes certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax, such as candles, flashlights, batteries, bungee cords, radios, portable generators, and more. It runs from May 31st to June 6th. For a full list of qualifying items, see this Tax Information Publication on the holiday.

More information regarding the Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.