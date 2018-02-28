Sanford unveils new downtown trolley service

- For several years, the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency has been providing daily transportation for passengers from the both SunRail and Amtrak train stations to Downtown Sanford’s Historic Welcome Center on First Street.

Now a new historical trolley is replacing the shuttle van and adding several stops within downtown. Additionally, the hours of operation have been extended to better serve citizens and visitors alike.

The service is FREE and the entire route has nine stops.

"This is a great way to see Downtown Sanford," said Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett. "We try to coincide with SunRail's last scheduled stop."

The trolley operates Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. Then, on Fridays and Saturdays, the trolley runs noon to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday service is coming soon.