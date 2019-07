- Salvage crews with two trucks worked to pull vehicles from water after a road collapsed on private property in Orange County.

“It's a little bit of a challenge but we can do it,” said Eli Perez, a tow truck operator.

The road collapsed Wednesday morning, in an industrial area near the Orlando airport. One of the trucks had many of Grace Smith's belongings.

“This is very difficult to see,” she said, “I don't know if the truck is smashed because everything fell on it. My antiques, that's ruined.”

Salvage operators say they're trying to give the truck owners a discount because many of them don't have insurance to cover the work, which can run up to eight thousand dollars.

There was no word yet on when the rest of the trucks may get pulled out. The salvage company says they can only recover the trucks when the owners call them.