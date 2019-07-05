The road collapsed Wednesday morning, in an industrial area near the Orlando airport. One of the trucks had many of Grace Smith's belongings.
“This is very difficult to see,” she said, “I don't know if the truck is smashed because everything fell on it. My antiques, that's ruined.”
Salvage operators say they're trying to give the truck owners a discount because many of them don't have insurance to cover the work, which can run up to eight thousand dollars.
There was no word yet on when the rest of the trucks may get pulled out. The salvage company says they can only recover the trucks when the owners call them.
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:34AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:36AM EDT
Almost two months after a newborn was found in a trash bin at an apartment complex, a Florida judge has allowed the child's father to take her home.
The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Carlos Jimenez Martins will name the little girl Sarah Jimenez Carvalho.
Her 34-year-old mother Rafaelle Alessandra Carvalho Sousa remains in jail, charged with child abuse and attempted murder.
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:31AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 07:50AM EDT
Twenty-one people officially became Americans at a U.S. Naturalization Ceremony at Winter Park’s annual 4th of July celebration.
They took the Oath of Allegiance before a representative of the United States Citizenship and Immigrations Services.
Hans Gaston, 20, is originally from Haiti but moved to Florida after the 2009 earthquake in Haiti. He said it meant a lot to become a citizen on the day America won its independence.
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:21AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:46AM EDT
A 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Winter Garden man on July 4th will go before a judge Friday.
Vamari Bostic turned himself in to authorities.
RELATED: Florida boy, 13, accused of killing man during dispute