Royal Caribbean turns ships away from Puerto Rico amid protests Royal Caribbean turns ships away from Puerto Rico amid protests class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418821248-418828062" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/puerto-rico-protests_1563423349475_7531159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418821248" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Protests in Puerto Rico and Orlando are calling for the island Governor to go, saying his secret messages that were made public are too vulgar for him to keep the job. Unrest in Puerto Rico is now so severe, it's steering cruise ships away from the island.</p><p>"The governor has to realize that he's not only impacting the lives of Puerto Ricans, but he's also impacting the economy. Puerto Rico is such a big spot for tourism," said Peter Jochy Clora, who is part of the group Mision Boricua Orlando.</p><p>Royal Caribbean turned two ships away from Puerto Rico in two days. The Empress of the Seas Tuesday and the Harmony of the Seas Wednesday both sailed to the next scheduled port after massive protests sparked on the island.</p><p>Puerto Ricans on the island in Orlando are demanding that Governor Ricardo Rossello resign after hundreds of offensive chat messages he sent were leaked over the weekend. Peter Jochy helped lead one of the protests locally.</p><p>"They were making fun of the victims of Maria. That tells you a lot. For me that was completely, completely uncalled-for."</p><p>Royal Caribbean told FOX 35 it's staying away from Puerto Rico due to "civil unrest," saying "the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew members is our top priority."</p><p>Jochy says the fear and decision the cruise line is making is warranted.</p><p>"At night is where you see the strong images where you want to cry for your country."</p><p>Royal Caribbean has several other ships scheduled to stop in Puerto Rico in the next week, but no decision has been made on those.</p><p>A spokesperson for the cruise line says they are closely monitoring the situation and making the decisions day-by-day. Carnival Cruises is also closely monitoring the situation. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Off_duty_officer_rescues_2_from_overturn_0_7531208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Off_duty_officer_rescues_2_from_overturn_0_7531208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Off_duty_officer_rescues_2_from_overturn_0_7531208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Off_duty_officer_rescues_2_from_overturn_0_7531208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Off_duty_officer_rescues_2_from_overturn_0_7531208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Off-duty officer rescues 2 from overturned car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say an off-duty Cocoa police officer rescued two teenagers from a car that was overturned in water early Wednesday morning.</p><p>Investigators say the car hit a fire hydrant, then became airborne, before landing upside down in a ditch. Matthew Ingram says he had about six inches of air inside the car, and he couldn't escape.</p><p>“I was screaming for help and banging on the windows,” Ingram said. “I could hear somebody coming up and asking if we were alright.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/convict-out-on-bond-escapes-court-during-jury-deliberations" title="Convict out on bond flees courtroom during jury deliberations" data-articleId="418822063" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Convict_escapes_court_during_jury_delibe_0_7531206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Convict_escapes_court_during_jury_delibe_0_7531206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Convict_escapes_court_during_jury_delibe_0_7531206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Convict_escapes_court_during_jury_delibe_0_7531206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Convict_escapes_court_during_jury_delibe_0_7531206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Convict out on bond flees courtroom during jury deliberations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement officers are searching for a convict, after he left court and never returned. </p><p>After the jury found Antonio Gearing guilty and bailiffs were ready to take him from the Volusia County Courthouse, he was already gone.</p><p>Gearing had been out on a $75,000 bond. State Attorney spokesperson Spencer Hathaway says Gearing took off when the jury started deliberating; they eventually found him guilty of the crime.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/changes-ahead-for-developmental-disabilities-program" title="Changes ahead for developmental disabilities program" data-articleId="418804710" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changes ahead for developmental disabilities program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The head of the Florida agency that helps people with disabilities told a large crowd of people Wednesday not to worry about an impending redesign of the state’s Medicaid home and community-based waiver program.</p><p>“I know that some of you think that doom and gloom is here because of this, but it’s not,” Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Barbara Palmer said at a public meeting. “It’s a great opportunity for us to make a difference in the people’s lives.”</p><p>Palmer said her agency has been working with the state Agency for Health Care administration on the redesign of the program and that the two agencies have held 12 meetings on the issue. Palmer said that AHCA, which has an expertise in Medicaid waivers, is reviewing other states’ Medicaid waiver programs to see how they administer services necessary to keep people with developmental disabilities out of institutions and living in the community. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 