Residents evacuated home after sinkholes opened up, but now have no place to stay

- People in Ocala neighborhood now have another hole to fill -- this one left by the Red Cross.

Eight families are out of their homes due to the issues in Ocala. The Red Cross provided them with housing for several days, but now that is over.

That means these families have no place to stay.

Crews are still testing the ground in hopes of figuring out what caused the problem.

One family told FOX 35 that they are not moving back.

These sinkholes started in the Ocala neighborhood last week, but more have appeared since then.