Remembering Lt. Debra Clayton and Deputy Norman Lewis

- Wednesday marks two years since the death of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton and Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was allegedly killed by Markeith Loyd outside of a Pine Hills Wal-mart in January. She was pursuing Loyd, as he was wanted for the December 2016 murder of a pregnant woman.

However, Markeith Loyd fled the scene, sparking a man hunt and frantic pursuit. Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for Markeith Loyd following the death of Lt. Clayton.

On Wednesday morning, there will be a remembrance ceremony at the Orange County Sheriff's Office to honor Lewis. He had been with the Sheriff's Office since March of 2005.

Markeith Loyd's murder trial is scheduled to begin on Monday at the Orange County courthouse.