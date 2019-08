- Mount Dora has been named an official "Purple Heart City."

An honor guard revealed the Purple Heart flag over Mount Dora's freshly-restored Purple Heart memorial. The city's wounded veterans saying they appreciate the recognition.

"It's a great honor to have this and be able to be here, but it's also a great honor to recognize friends who were not able to come back," said wounded veteran John Teets.

Mount Dora was the latest of Florida's cities to honor these wounded veterans, who earned the prestigious Purple Heart medal. "Mount Dora is now a Purple Heart City," Mayor Nick Girone proclaimed.

Officials said the designation reflects Mount Dora's reputation as a military and veteran-friendly city. Wounded veterans said they hoped the flag would lead more people to learn about the award.

"A lot of people don't understand where that comes from and the history behind it, so I really hope more people will ask the question and do the research to find out what it's all about," Teets said.

August 7 is National Purple Heart Day. The wounded warriors said it was never too late to say thank you.

"I'd like to have seen it 20 years ago, 40 years ago," said veteran James Hyde, "but it's here today, and that's all that matters."