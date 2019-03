Ryan Allen, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio,facing camera, from lovemustwin.org gives free hugs to the public visiting the interim Pulse nightclub memorial. The Pulse nightclub marked the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting with a ceremony honoring the 49 victims at the interim memorial. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

The Pulse nightclub marked the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting with a ceremony honoring the 49 victims at the interim memorial. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

Benjamin Kim, 7, Orlando places a flower at the interim memorial. The Pulse nightclub marked the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting with a ceremony honoring the 49 victims at the interim memorial. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

A huge gathering assembled as the Pulse nightclub marks the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 during a public event. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

A huge gathering assembled as the Pulse nightclub marks the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 during a public event. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

The Pulse nightclub marks the solemn 2 year anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings where 49 people were killed and 53 people were injured in downtown Orlando. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

People huddle under rainbow flags during a passing rain shower at Pulse nightclub during a ceremony on the 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

- The Orlando City Council has approved plans for a memorial to the Pulse nightclub shooting victims at Greenwood Cemetery.

There will be seven rows of seven markers, each one engraved with the names of the victims who were lost in the 2016 massacre. The granite markers were donated by the law firm Greenspoon Marder.

According to the Orlando Weekly, six spaces are being set aside for the memorial and will include two park benches for those visiting.

Four of the 49 victims are buried at Greenwood Cemetery. The city is holding several spaces until 2024 for family members of the four victims who wish to be buried alongside their loved ones.

The victim's mother, father, sister or brother would be charged a plot reservation rates of $1,500 if they are an Orlando resident. For non-residents, the charge is $3,000.

The Pulse nightclub shooting left 49 people dead and more than 50 injured.