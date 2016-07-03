< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Proposals take aim at state's ban on fireworks d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424551211");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424551211-169136249"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/03/FIREWORKSFILE_1467563538507_1511368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/03/FIREWORKSFILE_1467563538507_1511368_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/03/FIREWORKSFILE_1467563538507_1511368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/03/FIREWORKSFILE_1467563538507_1511368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/03/FIREWORKSFILE_1467563538507_1511368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo/Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo/Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424551211-169136249" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/03/FIREWORKSFILE_1467563538507_1511368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Aug 19 2019 01:41PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 01:42PM EDT story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424551211" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Floridians could add more sparkle to the Fourth of July and two other holidays, under the latest attempt to water down the state’s prohibition against fireworks.</p> <p>The push to make the sale of fireworks legal on Independence Day, Memorial Day and New Year’s Eve is being spearheaded by Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican, and Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral. </p> <p>The Republican duo have filed legislation (SB 140, HB 65) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which begins in January.</p> <p>“It’s time to stop penalizing Floridians for wanting to celebrate American traditions,” Hutson told The News Service of Florida, after filing his proposal last week.</p> <p>Florida’s fireworks regulations have repeatedly come under scrutiny by legislators, with one lawmaker calling the current statute one of the “goofiest laws in the nation.”</p> <p>Under Florida law, relatively innocuous devices such as sparklers are legal for Floridians to buy. But “firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, dago bombs, and any fireworks containing any explosives or flammable compound or any tablets or other device containing any explosive substance” are off-limits.</p> <p>Yet the law also allows individuals to buy and use aerial and explosive devices, as long as they sign a waiver saying they will use the fireworks for certain agricultural purposes, specifically for “frightening birds from agricultural work and fish hatcheries.”</p> <p>Rodriguez says her bill will ensure consumers in Florida “aren’t caught up in a loophole that is outdated and unnecessary.”</p> <p>The proposals would create a new line in the waiver, said Hutson, who is in the running to take over as Senate president in three years. Under his proposal, individuals would pledge to use the fireworks “solely and exclusively” during one of the three designated holidays.</p> <p>State lawmakers over the years have tried and failed to amend the statute regulating the use and sale of fireworks, from repealing the ban altogether to proposing changes to the legal waiver. But legislators have been unable to change the regulations set in place more than a decade ago. </p> <p>In the past, fireworks companies --- including TNT Fireworks, Phantom Fireworks and Sky King Fireworks --- have strenuously opposed any changes to the law, warning of more injuries to consumers if the market is less restricted.</p> <p>But Rep. Jamie Grant, a Tampa Republican who in 2018 sponsored legislation that would have repealed the prohibition on exploding fireworks, told the News Service Monday that money also fuels companies’ opposition to getting rid of the current regulations.</p> <p>In 2018, trauma centers also lobbied against the bill.</p> <p>“You will have constituents --- many, many more constituents, and many, many more young children --- in the emergency room on the Fourth of July and on New Year’s Eve than you have today,” Ron Book, a lobbyist for TNT, said on February 2018 while speaking against Grant’s bill.</p> <p>Floridians who lie on the waiver form about the use of the fireworks risk committing perjury.</p> <p>Hutson wants to give Floridians the option to say they will be using fireworks only for the designated holidays, so they stop “perjuring” themselves.</p> <p>“This year, we are sticking strictly to the use of fireworks for celebration and not agricultural loopholes during specific holidays,” the More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/lake-underhill-grabber_1566248267016_7602620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/lake-underhill-grabber_1566248267016_7602620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/lake-underhill-grabber_1566248267016_7602620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/lake-underhill-grabber_1566248267016_7602620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/lake-underhill-grabber_1566248267016_7602620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 12, says man attempted to grab him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after claims that a man grabbed at a middle school student as he was riding his bicycle home from school on Friday afternoon.</p><p>The 12-year-old boy was riding his bike along Lake Underhill Rd., from Legacy Middle School, when he says a bearded man with a tattoo rode by him on his bike and tugged on his backpack. The boy was not harmed.</p><p>If you recognize this person, please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-man-opens-front-door-kinkajou-bites-him" title="Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him" data-articleId="424562442" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FWC photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials say a small rainforest raccoon-like creature ran into a Florida apartment last month and bit a man after he opened the front door to head to work.</p><p>According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report, the kinkajou bit the 37-year-old’s foot and scratched his leg but didn't seriously injure him.</p><p>The man had seen the animal sitting on an outside fence the day before, the report said, and he’d left some watermelon for it to snack on. But the next morning, it was waiting by the front door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-deputies-searching-for-man-who-swung-sword-at-a-jogger-during-an-argument-over-trash" title="Florida deputies search for a man who swung a sword at a jogger during an argument over trash" data-articleId="424560441" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_attacks_jogger_during_argument_over__0_7602335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_attacks_jogger_during_argument_over__0_7602335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_attacks_jogger_during_argument_over__0_7602335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_attacks_jogger_during_argument_over__0_7602335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_attacks_jogger_during_argument_over__0_7602335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: Broward County Sheriff's Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida deputies search for a man who swung a sword at a jogger during an argument over trash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Broward County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are searching for a man who swung a sword at a jogger during an argument over a pile of trash.</p><p>They said that investigators have released home surveillance video showing the incident. On July 15th, the victim was jogging around his neighborhood in Oakland Park when he stumbled upon a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home. The jogger noticed that the pile had caught the attention of a man in an older, white van. The man was already perusing through the items.</p><p>So, the jogger reportedly stopped and decided to look around as well. He found a black heavy-duty dump cart that he decided to keep. However, the other man became upset and felt that he had the rights over the pile since he was looking through it first. They exchanged words but the jogger eventually took the cart and started pushing the item home. The larger-than-life avocados, called Pura Vida, come with an equally massive price tag — up to $47 each. (Miami Fruit Website) Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/police-laws-still-apply-even-when-drinking-claws" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KENOSHA%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_claw%20aint%20the%20law_081919_1566240943742.jpg_7602390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KENOSHA%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_claw%20aint%20the%20law_081919_1566240943742.jpg_7602390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KENOSHA%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_claw%20aint%20the%20law_081919_1566240943742.jpg_7602390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KENOSHA%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_claw%20aint%20the%20law_081919_1566240943742.jpg_7602390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KENOSHA%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_claw%20aint%20the%20law_081919_1566240943742.jpg_7602390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;remind&#x20;residents&#x20;that&#x20;there&#x20;are&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;fact&#x2c;&#x20;laws&#x20;even&#x20;when&#x20;drinking&#x20;Claws&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Kenosha&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Laws still apply, even when drinking Claws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mom-holds-job-fair-for-kids-to-earn-allowance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-opens-front-door-kinkajou-bites-him" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Kinkajou%20bite_1566238967132.jpg_7602164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FWC&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputies-searching-for-man-who-swung-sword-at-a-jogger-during-an-argument-over-trash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/BROWARD%20COUNTY%20SO_sword%20attack_081919_1566238822318.png_7602163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/BROWARD%20COUNTY%20SO_sword%20attack_081919_1566238822318.png_7602163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/BROWARD%20COUNTY%20SO_sword%20attack_081919_1566238822318.png_7602163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/BROWARD%20COUNTY%20SO_sword%20attack_081919_1566238822318.png_7602163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/BROWARD%20COUNTY%20SO_sword%20attack_081919_1566238822318.png_7602163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida deputies search for a man who swung a sword at a jogger during an argument over trash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-farmers-giant-long-neck-avocados-can-cost-up-to-47-each" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;larger-than-life&#x20;avocados&#x2c;&#x20;called&#x20;Pura&#x20;Vida&#x2c;&#x20;come&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;equally&#x20;massive&#x20;price&#x20;tag&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;&#x24;47&#x20;each&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Miami&#x20;Fruit&#x20;Website&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 