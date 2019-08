- President Donald Trump is coming back to the Sunshine State.

The president will hold an event at The Villages on Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

According to the White House, Trump will “tout his administration’s progress on securing and improving Medicare.”

The event is scheduled just seven weeks after Trump kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The Villages community is a key voting area for Trump, with Sumter County giving the president 68% of its votes in the 2016 election.

