- Orange County deputies are investigating what they think may be a large sinkhole that opened up in Orlando early Wednesday morning and swallowed several construction vehicles.

Deputies say the hole opened up on private property along Boggy Creek Road near the Orlando International Airport.

A witness on scene of the road collapse near Boggy Creek in Orange County took these photos of the possible sinkhole that's swallowed several trucks.







Upon arrival, deputies discovered "a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed."

The hole is estimated to be at least 30-feet wide, according to investigators.

At this time, it's not known if this is an actual sinkhole or fracture caused by something else.

The State Environmental Protection Division has been contacted and will investigate.

No one was reported injured.