- Daytona Beach Police are expected to make a major announcement in a nearly 14-year-old serial killer case on Monday morning.

The News Station’s media partner, the Orlando Sentinel, reports three women with histories of prostitution were found shot in the head execution style in 2005 and 2006. Detectives said the three women were killed within two months of each other with the first victim being discovered on Dec. 26, 2005.

Police said the victims were all found dead in secluded places around Daytona Beach. Investigators said they found matching DNA on two of the bodies and the bullets matched as well. Police believe a fourth woman who was found murdered nearly a year later in 2007 may be linked to the same killer as well.

Officials said the fourth victim did not have a history of prostitution but the circumstances of her death were very similar to the other three.

Daytona Beach Police are expected to hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. Monday. Check back for updates.